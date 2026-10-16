Itching and hives for more than 6 weeks? Dermatologist shares 5 signs that it is not an allergic reaction but a chronic condition

It starts with an itch. Then come the raised, red patches that seem to appear out of nowhere. You may assume it is something you ate, a new product you used or simply a temporary allergic reaction. But what if the hives keep coming back, week after week?

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When itching and hives continue to recur for more than six weeks, it could be chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU). CSU is a type of chronic urticaria where recurring itchy hives, deeper swelling called angioedema, or both occur without an identifiable external trigger. Unlike a one-time allergic reaction, there may not be one specific food, medicine or environmental factor that explains why the symptoms keep returning.

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Poonam Jalan Agrawal – consultant at Swastik ENT and Skin Clinic, Kolkata – explains, “People often associate hives with an allergy and expect them to disappear quickly. However, when hives or itching keep coming back for more than six weeks, it is important to consider chronic spontaneous urticaria. The condition can also affect sleep, energy levels and daily activities. Recognising these symptoms and consulting a dermatologist or allergist can help patients understand what they are experiencing and seek appropriate care.”