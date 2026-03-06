Maha to tighten PCPNDT law, explore booking repeat offenders under MCOCA

PUNE: The Maharashtra government is mulling stricter provisions under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act to curb female foeticide, with the health department examining whether repeat offenders in illegal sex determination cases can be booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), said officials. Health minister Prakash Abitkar during a high-level review meeting held at Mantralaya on Thursday. Maharashtra government is mulling stricter provisions under PCPNDT Act to curb female foeticide, with health department examining whether repeat offenders can be booked under MCOCA. (HT)

Directions to that effect were issued by health minister Prakash Abitkar during a high-level review meeting held at Mantralaya on Thursday to assess the implementation of the PCPNDT Act across the state. Senior officials from the law and judiciary department, public health department, Maharashtra Medical Council, and Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicine, along with officials from the medical education department and state family welfare office were present.

Abitkar directed the law and judiciary department to examine whether the existing punishment under the PCPNDT Act — imprisonment of three to five years for violating the law, can be increased to seven to 10 years. He also asked officials to study the possibility of invoking MCOCA in cases where sex determination rackets operate in an organised manner or where offenders repeatedly violate the law. “Maharashtra is a progressive state, and preventing female foeticide is both a social and legal responsibility. If such crimes are repeatedly committed, stricter action is necessary. In cases where organised networks are involved, we must examine whether provisions of the MCOCA can be applied,” Abitkar said.

During the meeting, the minister also directed authorities to expedite action against doctors accused in female foeticide cases. He instructed that the process of suspending the medical licences of practitioners against whom chargesheets have been filed should be completed within a week, pending the outcome of court cases.

Furthermore, Abitkar asked the Maharashtra Medical Council and Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicine to examine legal provisions for prohibiting such practitioners from continuing medical practice during the investigation period.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the status of pending court cases related to PCPNDT violations across the state. Abitkar directed district collectors to convene meetings with government prosecutors to ensure that such cases are fast-tracked for early disposal.

To strengthen the enforcement of law, Abitkar instructed authorities to ensure regular meetings of state, district and taluka-level monitoring committees. He also emphasised the need for widespread public awareness campaigns involving legal experts, medical institutions and administrative officials.

Moreover, the health department has been directed to launch a special inspection drive across the state to check all sonography and abortion centres through dedicated enforcement teams. The minister has asked officials to widely publicise the state government’s reward scheme that offers ₹1 lakh to female decoys and informants who help expose sex determination rackets.

Stressing the need for stronger legal provisions, Abitkar said that the government will consider further amendments to the PCPNDT law if required. “The government, administration and society must work together to completely eliminate female foeticide in Maharashtra,” he said.