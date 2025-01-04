Maha to upgrade Regional Mental Hospital in Pune on NIMHANS lines

Maharashtra health minister Prakash Abitkar on Friday announced plans to upgrade the Regional Mental Hospital (RMH) in Yerawada on the lines of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru. The initiative includes developing infrastructure and establishing advanced treatment facilities apart from setting up a postgraduate institute at the hospital which will provide specialised doctors and staff, boosting mental healthcare facilities at the hospital, Abitkar said. Abitkar’s announcement came during his visit to RMH and Aundh District Hospital where he reviewed the existing facilities. Abitkar’s announcement came during his visit to RMH and Aundh District Hospital where he reviewed the existing facilities. (HT PHOTO)

Abitkar expressed displeasure that despite the significant surge in mental health issues in the community, the RMH remains neglected. “The visit was to take a review of the hospital and discuss positive changes. The development of the hospital is underway, and both infrastructure and facilities here will be on the lines of NIMHANS. We will also take the help of other renowned mental healthcare facilities to upgrade the RMH. The hospital will have both outpatient department (OPD) and indoor facilities,” he said.

The newly appointed health minister assured that his government is sensitive towards mental health issues. “There are four mental hospitals in the state and a proposal of ₹132 crores has been prepared for their development. The funds will be made available out of which ₹10 crores will be allocated to RMH, Pune. The aim is to run these facilities well with quality care, treatment facilities and rehabilitation. If required, the plan might be altered to improve,” Abitkar said.

Speaking about the shortage of staff at public hospitals, Abitkar informed that permanent staff will be appointed and temporary staff will be outsourced to meet the shortage of staff at hospitals. “These hospitals have been working rigidly and it needs to be transformed. The stigma and myths associated with mental health issues should be busted, and even normal people with mental health issues should be able to visit the hospital for treatment,” said Abitkar.

Strict enforcement of the Nursing Home Act

The health minister expressed dissatisfaction over the ineffective implementation of the Nursing Home Act in the state. Given the huge workload, the health department is unable to strictly enforce the Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules 2021. Private hospitals in the city are yet to display the mandatory patients’ rights charter and tariff at their premises, Abitkar said.

“There are already provisions mentioned in the Nursing Home Act and there is a need for right implementation of the act. I held a review meeting on Thursday during which the same was discussed with the officials. When a patient goes to a private hospital, at least the treatment tariff should be displayed. We all should start working on accountability, including other rules. If required changes in the act will be made,” the minister said.