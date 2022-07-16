Mahacargo generates ₹100 crore revenue for loss-making MSRTC
Mahacargo, the transport service arm of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for ferrying goods, parcels and packages, has earned revenue of ₹100 crore with the Pune division accounting for ₹2.39 crore since the service was launched in May 21, 2020.
The transport service generated record revenue despite being shut for four months during the MSRTC employees’ union strike.
MSRTC has appointed a single agent with rights to finalise parcel service rates with dedicated offices at its major bus stands.
The decision to enter into goods transport was taken to mitigate the running losses of the state transport corporation and the first bus was introduced on May 21, 2020 to transport mango boxes from Ratnagiri to Borivali. For this, old buses were retrofitted with removal of passenger seats and turned into trucks. Currently, MSRTC has a fleet of 1,124 trucks under its 33 divisions across Maharashtra. Each truck has a ten-tonne carrying capacity and is ferrying foodgrains, groceries, sugar, poultry and cattle feed, fertilisers, seeds, boxes, iron rods and government goods to different destinations.
The state government also took a decision to use Mahacargo to mandatorily carry 25 per cent of state manufactured goods. Currently, state government corporations like Mahabeej and Balbharti are sending their consignments by MSRTC trucks.
Shekhar Channe, vice-chairman and managing director, MSRTC, said, “Mahacargo has received good response from farmers and public as an economical, affordable and secure transport facility option. The record revenue shows its popularity amongst citizens.”
