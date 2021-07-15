MahaMetro launches Station Access and Mobility Program (Stamp)

The MahaMetro, WRI India Ross Centre and Toyota Mobility Foundation, today launched the Station Access and Mobility Program (STAMP) Pune online.

Stamp Pune aims to build integrated and resilient city transport networks and enhance last-mile connectivity to Pune Metro by tapping into innovative data-based solutions.

MahaMetro along with WRI India and the Toyota Mobility Foundation together have initiated this programme which is a multi-year, multi-city initiative to create innovative solutions that improve multimodal commute in Indian cities. Pune is the fifth city of the initiative, led by MahaMetro to improve accessibility to the metro and commuter experience at metro stations, especially keeping in mind the new normal.

Madhav Pai, executive director, WRI India Ross Centre for sustainable cities said, “There are two avenues of commuter experience that Stamp Pune will explore, assessing operational performance of last-mile operators for ensuring better connectivity, and developing strategies for effective planning of last-mile services at Pune metro stations.”

This initiative aims to identify and work with innovative technology companies and city planners to develop a data-based last-mile planning tool based on commuter demand and preference parameters.

During the presentation, key points that were identified were commuter-centric and city parameters that affect access to and use of public transportation, travel patterns where metro may be advantageous, in conjunction with other modes and provide an evidence-based intelligence for deploying commuter-centric last-mile services at Metro stations.

“The goal of Stamp Pune is to build and enhance high ridership through safe, seamless, and efficient multimodal integrations. We have also identified options for the commuter to use Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses and identified routes for the buses around each station and also signed an MoU with almost 14 operators for feeder services to provide better last-mile connectivity,” T Manoj Kumar, DGM - Multimodal Integration & Transport Planning, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

Indian Railways too will play a part in bringing the people closer to the last mile connectivity, for wherever railways and Metro interface, railways commuters can access the Metro.

Atul Gadgil, director (Works), Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited said that the biggest challenge they have, as Pune Metro, is to encourage people to switch to public transport.

Gadgil said, “Because of an increase in private vehicles, average speeds in Pune have come down to between 10 kmph-15 kmph. Through the study via the Stamp initiative, it will help give us an idea of how much ridership Pune Metro can hope to tap into and achieve in initial months.”

Gadgil was disappointed with the footpaths and found it challenging to walk in the city hence said, “Metro will be developing along with the local municipal authority’s user-friendly pedestrian and road infrastructure to promote use of metro of around 500 meters of each metro station.”

He also said that the Indian Metro systems are affordable to every stratum of society. The minimum fare could range from five rupees to a maximum of ₹50.

Pranjali Deshpande, domestic expert of sustainable mobility said, “Affordability must be seen from different angles. There are people from vulnerable groups who cannot afford INR 5 for the PMPML bus. For Metro, how can we facilitate those trips through schemes for a more equitable access? Everyone has the right to travel in the metro. While ensuring first and last-mile connectivity for Metro is essential, only the ‘supply’ side will not work. The authorities need to make a strong travel demand management plan in terms of making parking expensive, not supplying more and more parking, flyovers and roads. The system should ensure social equity and affordability for vulnerable groups by providing special passes or schemes for them”

Pras Ganesh, director, Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) added that the mission of TMF is to enable more people to go more places, in the most sustainable way. Mobility equals opportunity and those solutions need to be considered with a holistic view, factoring in the entire ecosystem. The data helps to integrate all the aspects.