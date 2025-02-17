Maha-Metro urges PMRDA to integrate Metro alignment in Yerawada-Katraj tunnel plan

Maharashtra Metrorail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has written to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), urging it to consider the alignment of the Swargate-Katraj underground Metro extension while planning the proposed Yerawada-Katraj twin tunnels. Fadnavis, who chaired the meeting, emphasised the use of modern technology and directed officials to expedite the submission of a Detailed Project Report (DPR). (HT )

Last week, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis granted in-principle approval for PMRDA’s proposed underground twin-tunnel project, which aims to ease traffic between the northern and southern parts of the city. Fadnavis, who chaired the meeting, emphasised the use of modern technology and directed officials to expedite the submission of a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Maha-Metro’s letter follows deputy chief minister and district guardian minister Ajit Pawar’s announcement on Saturday that the government would explore the feasibility of integrating a Metro corridor within the proposed tunnels. A detailed survey will assess whether the Metro can be built alongside or above the tunnels as part of a comprehensive transport plan.

Atul Gadgil, director (works) at Maha-Metro, said, “We have sent a letter to PMRDA expressing our concerns. We have shared details of the proposed underground Metro alignment and the finalized route. We have also requested PMRDA to plan accordingly and consult us if they intend to build an interchange.”

Maha-Metro has already begun work on the Swargate-Katraj Metro line, which will connect to Ramwadi via interchangeable stations at Shivajinagar.

PMRDA commissioner Yogesh Mhase said, “We have discussed the matter with Maha-Metro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar. We will develop the best possible plan, taking into account the Swargate-Katraj Metro extension. Once we receive in-principle approval for the tunnel, we will initiate the DPR and feasibility study soon.”

The proposed Yerawada-Katraj tunnel aims to provide seamless travel on one of Pune’s most congested routes. The 14.5 km stretch between Yerawada and Katraj witnesses heavy traffic throughout the day. If completed on schedule, the tunnel will significantly reduce travel time and alleviate congestion on major roads, offering much-needed relief to commuters.

On Saturday Pawar said the project was at the study level and various options were being considered to ensure it helped in the city’s traffic management. “We will check if the Metro line can be built along the tunnels and above them. A detailed survey will shed more light on all these possibilities,” Pawar had said.

It was during PMRDA’s review meeting last week, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had asked planning authority to submit DPR for the proposed project.

The proposed underground route, expected to be built using twin-tunnel technology, will considerably ease traffic movement between the northern and southern parts of the city