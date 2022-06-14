Maharashtra ATS arrest fourth accused from J&K in terror funding case
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested Yusuf from the Udyanpur area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the terror funding and recruitment for the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
His full name was not mention in the first information report (FIR).
Yusuf is the fourth accused arrested in the case. ATS officials said he will be produced in court later on Tuesday.
On Monday, the Pune ATS arrested Inamul Haq (20) from Deoband in Uttar Pradesh for terror funding and being in constant communication with the terror network of LeT. Earlier ATS had arrested Aftab Shah and Junaid Mohammad.
“Yusuf is accused of transferring funds into the account of Junaid Mohammad, another accused who was arrested by the ATS on May 24. We are conducting a further probe into the case,” said officials.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics