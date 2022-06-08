Maharashtra Board HSC Results 2022: 94.22% students clear offline HSC exam after studying online
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Class 12 examination on Wednesday, with the state recording an overall pass percentage of 94.22 %, a considerable decline compared to last year when it recorded the highest-ever pass percentage of 99.63%.
The pass percentage came down this year by 5.41 % as compared to 2021. Last year, when the board examinations were cancelled and students were given marks based on a three-year assessment formula.
As compared to 2020, when 90.66% students cleared exam, this year’s result been better by 3.56 % as the written offline examination was conducted after a gap of one year.
According to Sharad Gosavi, chairman of the state board, the board exams were held offline after a gap of one year while learning during the past two years - between July 2020 to March 2022 when students normally start preparing for exam - was mostly online due to Covid-induced restrictions.
“Considering that students may have lost practice over writing, the board had offered 30 minutes extra to students for each paper. Overall, the result this year compared to 2020 has been better by 3.56%. The comparison cannot be done with the last year’s result, as the results were declared through an alternative assessment criteria,” said Gosavi.
Maintaining consistency, girls performed better than boys. A total of 1,439,731 students from Arts, Science, Commerce and Higher Secondary Vocational Courses (HSVC) registered in the state this year, of which 1,356,604 cleared the exam. Among those who cleared exam, 95.35% are girls and 93.29% are boys.
“For the last many years, pass percentage of girls has been more than boys and this year has been no exception,” said Gosavi.
Within Maharashtra, Pune division registered 93.61% while Konkan division topped with 97.21 %, followed by Nagpur – 96.52 %, Amaravati – 96.34 %, Latur- 95.25%, Kolhapur- 95.07%, Nashik- 95.03 %, Aurangabad- 94.97%, while the Mumbai division recorded the lowest pass percentage of 90.91%.
Among the repeaters, a total of 35,527 had registered for examination this year, of which 18,755 cleared the examination. The passing percentage of repeater students in the state was 53.02%.
In 2021, a total of 46 students scored 100 % results, while 91,420 students scored above 90%. This year, no student could achieve 100% result while those who scored above 90 per cent were 10,047.
Among the different streams this year, Science recorded 98.30% pass percentage, Arts 90.51% pass percentage, Commerce 91.71%, and HSC Vocational 92.40% pass percentage.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics