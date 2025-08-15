Maharashtra Govt grants final extension for HSRP installation till Nov 30

The Maharashtra Transport Department has granted a final extension for the installation of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. The earlier deadline, which was first set for March 31, 2025, and later extended to August 15, 2025, has now been pushed to November 30, 2025. Transport commissioner has instructed all regional and deputy regional transport officers to conduct extensive awareness drives within their jurisdictions. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

This decision comes after the department considered multiple factors, including pending installations, delays in appointment availability, late opening of rural fitment centres, closure of some centres, and strong demands from the public and elected representatives.

The order issued on Thursday by state transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar states: “From December 1, 2025, strict legal action will be taken by special enforcement squads (Vayuveg Pathak) against vehicles that are still without HSRP. However, vehicle owners who have confirmed appointments scheduled before November 30, 2025, will be exempt from action until their fitment date.”

The directive also reinforces existing restrictions for non-HSRP vehicles. Owners without HSRP are already barred from services such as ownership transfer and hypothecation changes. Starting December, additional services like re-registration, vehicle modification approvals, and permit renewals (except fitness certificate renewals) will be halted until HSRP is installed. Vehicles detained during inspections will not be released unless they have HSRP plates.

Transport commissioner has instructed all regional and deputy regional transport officers to conduct extensive awareness drives within their jurisdictions. “Local vehicle dealers, auto-rickshaw, taxi, and bus associations must be informed through meetings, ensuring no vehicle owner is unaware of the final deadline. Citizens have been urged to complete the HSRP installation process before the deadline to avoid penalties and service restrictions,” said Bhimanwar. Complaints related to HSRP can be sent to the department’s official email at dytccomp.tpt-mh@gov.in, he added.