Maharashtra Kesari organisers warn wrestlers against use of steroids

Ahead of the 65th Maharashtra Kesari wrestling championship to be held at Mamasaheb Mohol Sports Centre, Vanaz, from January 10 to 14, 2023, tournament organisers have already started circulating messages at wrestling training centres across the state warning wrestlers not to take any banned steroids before participating in the championship. The winner will be awarded a jeep and a cash prize of Rs5 lakhs, while the runner-up will walk away with a tractor and a cash prize of Rs2.5 lakhs.

Vilas Kathure, member of the technical committee of the Maharashtra Kesari championship, said, “We have informed all participating wrestlers last week not to use any banned steroids ahead of the Maharashtra Kesari wrestling championship. Tournament organisers are in talks with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) whether or not to invite the National Doping Agency team.”

“A special arena is being prepared by mixing turmeric, salt, lemon and oil so that the wrestlers do not face any problems while wrestling,” Kathure said.

On Sunday, former mayor and chief organiser Murlidhar Mohol, carried out a recce of the wrestling arena. More than 900 wrestlers from 45 talims of the state will participate in 18 weight categories. Winners of each weight group will receive a motorcycle and a cash prize. Runners-up will also win prizes.

Mohol said, “Kushti Maharshi late Mamasaheb Mohol Sports Centre of Kothrud is ready to welcome the wrestlers. The centre is built on 32 acres of land and has a seating capacity of 80,000 along with two clay and three mat arenas, respectively. We have to build separate galleries for women and press reporters.”

“The centre has a parking facility built on 20 acres of land. The arrangements for fire brigade and ambulance have been made. There will be one cardiac ambulance, a team of doctors, and 1,000 police personnel will be deployed in the arena,” Mohol said.

Both the semi-final and final will be held on January 14 and the winner and runner-up will be felicitated by chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, president of the Indian Wrestling Association MP Brijbhushan Singh, and president of the Maharashtra Kushtigir Parishad MP Ramdas Tadas. The championship will be inaugurated at the hands of guardian minister Chandrakant Patil, state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and Olympic medalist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt on Tuesday at 6 pm.