Maha reports 475 suspected heatstroke cases in two months

Maharashtra reported 475 suspected cases of heatstroke between March 1 and April 17, according to the state health department. This excludes individuals who experienced heat-related illness during the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Kharghar, Mumbai on Sunday. Elderly people, children, and those with pre-existing health issues are more vulnerable to being affected by heat waves. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the state health department, majority of the suspected cases have been reported in Mumbai suburbs, followed by Nandurbar, Yavatmal and Osmanabad. Out of the total cases, 207 cases were reported in April, while 268 cases were recorded in March which means the number of cases has started to rise.

According to Maharashtra industries minister Uday Samant, the number of heatstroke deaths following the Kharghar incident has increased to 15.

Heatstroke is a serious heat-related emergency that occurs when the body is unable to control its internal temperature due to exposure to heat. A patient is diagnosed to have suffered a heatstroke if he/she has an elevated body temperature equal to more than 104 degrees Fahrenheit, and has an altered mental status including disorientation, delirium and seizure.

Dr BS Kamlapurkar, joint director of state health department, said, the incident at Kharghar is under investigation and we have asked the respective officials to share the report with us.

“We are likely to get the report by Tuesday after which the cases which have been confirmed will be included in the data. As the issue is under investigation, we currently cannot comment on the same,” she said.

Elderly people, children, and those with pre-existing health issues are more vulnerable to being affected by heat waves. The signs and symptoms of heat waves include heat cramps, edema (swelling), syncope (fainting), fatigue, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, sweating and heat stroke.

“Every year in Maharashtra from March 1 to July 31, measures, including daily monitoring and survey, are planned at various levels for the prevention and control of heat disorders. All districts and municipalities have been asked to provide information on heatstroke,” said an official requesting anonymity.

Maharashtra has been witnessing soaring temperatures since the beginning of April with 10 districts crossing 40 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) data released on Friday suggested that Chandrapur was the hottest at 43.2 degrees Celsius and south Mumbai emerging the ‘coolest’ at 31.6 degrees Celsius. The hottest districts last week included Chandrapur (43.2 degrees Celsius), Wardha (42.2 degrees Celsius), Amravati and Solapur (41.4 degrees Celsius), Nagpur (41 degrees Celsius), Parbhani (40.8 degrees Celsius), Yavatmal (40.5 degrees Celsius), Akola and Jalgaon (40.3 degrees Celsius), and Nanded (40.2 degrees Celsius).