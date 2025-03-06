Maharashtra to launch 10-day active TB detection campaign

Starting March 10, the Maharashtra government will launch a 10-day active case finding (ACF) campaign focussing on enhancing tuberculosis (TB) case detection, reducing diagnostic delays and improving treatment outcomes, especially among high-risk groups. As per officials, the previous ACF campaign held between December 23 last year and January 3, 2025, screened 1.30 crore population and identified 2,378 new cases. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The campaign ending on March 22 and part of National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) aims to screen over 1.35 crore people, said government officials.

Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director (TB and leprosy), Maharashtra, said, “The campaign aims to find and treat hidden cases before they spread further. Prompt diagnosis and treatment will not only help reduce transmission but also improve patient outcomes. We urge people to cooperate with health teams and come forward for free screening and treatment.”

Dr Aniruddha Kadu, World Health Organisation (WHO) consultant to Maharashtra state TB programme, said, “The campaign will involve door-to-door screening and health camps to identify people with TB symptoms.”

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It can cause infection in the lungs or other tissues. It commonly affects the lungs but can also affect other organs like the spine, brain or kidneys, according to state officials.