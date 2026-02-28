Maharashtra to mandate police verification for delivery workers amid safety concerns

The state government will soon issue directions to online food and quick-commerce companies to ensure mandatory police verification of delivery partners and gig workers, Maharashtra labour minister Akash Fundkar said in the legislative assembly on Saturday, following concerns raised over public safety. Responding to questions raised by MLA Bhimrao Tapkir, minister Fundkar said that most delivery partners or gig workers are engaged through online platforms and third-party contracts, which often allow companies to avoid direct responsibility. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

He said the home department had already held discussions with the labour department on the issue, following past incidents and suggested a mandatory police clearance certificate for delivery personnel.

Tapkir said, “Companies such as Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto and Amazon, amongst others, have appointed delivery partners without proper police verification.” He pointed out that many delivery workers are hired through third-party agencies and operate at all hours, raising concerns about the safety of women, elderly citizens and other vulnerable groups.

Tapkir asked whether the government had conducted any inquiry and what action would be taken against companies that fail to verify delivery staff. He also sought clarity on whether police verification would be mandatory and whether delivery personnel’s details should be visible on mobile applications for customer safety.

Fundkar said, “The registration process is done through online applications, where workers submit identity documents, vehicle details and other information, including police verification. However, further directions will be issued to ensure that no delivery worker is hired without police verification.”

He added, “These companies will be instructed to engage gig workers only after police verification. Any staff found working without police verification should be removed, and with the help of the home department, action will be taken against companies that fail to comply.”