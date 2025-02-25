Maharashtra’s cane production dips, sugar prices to shoot up

PUNE Sugar production in Maharashtra has seen a notable decline this season, with a reduction of 151 lakh quintals as of February 24 compared to the previous year. Industry experts anticipate that the diminished production will lead to an increase in sugar prices. (HT PHOTO)

According to data from the sugar commissionerate, the total sugar production in Maharashtra stands at 728.67 lakh quintals, down from 879.6 lakh quintals on the same date last year. Industry experts anticipate that the diminished production will lead to an increase in sugar prices.

The decrease is attributed to adverse weather conditions and a diversion of sugarcane for alternative uses. Consequently, the sugarcane crushing season is concluding earlier than usual, with 44 sugar factories ceasing operations due to limited cane availability.

Mangesh Titkare, joint director (administration) with the sugar commissioner’s office in Pune, noted that out of 200 operational factories, this season—comprising 99 cooperative and 101 private entities—44 have already concluded their crushing activities.

Mahesh Zende, joint director, agriculture department, said that the Solapur region has been particularly affected, with several factories shutting down. “While precise data is pending, preliminary assessments suggest that unfavourable weather and the diversion of sugarcane for jaggery production, fodder, and subsequent cultivation are primary factors for the reduced output. A comprehensive study is underway to quantify these impacts,” he said.

Harshwardhan Patil, president of the National Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation, emphasized that the government’s maintenance of the minimum support price, coupled with higher market prices, will assist factories in fulfilling payment obligations to farmers.

Recent trade data supports this projection, revealing a 6.5% increase in ex-mill sugar prices in Maharashtra over the past month. As of February 17, the S-30 grade sugar price reached ₹3,790 per quintal, up from ₹3,565 per quintal a month prior.

The current season is poised to be the shortest in the past decade, primarily due to a delayed start and reduced cultivation. Experts warn that this truncated crushing period may result in significant financial challenges for sugar mills, potentially affecting payments to farmers and staff salaries.

Nationally, the trend mirrors Maharashtra’s situation. India’s sugar production has decreased by 12% to 197 lakh tonnes as of February 15 in the current marketing year, primarily due to lower outputs in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Sugar production in Maha

2025 (Till February 24)//2024

Factories involved in crushing 200/207

Cane production 781.82 lakh metric tonnes/884.6 metric tonnes

Sugar production 728.67 lakh quintals/879.6 lakh quintals

Factories shut 44/15