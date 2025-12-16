Search
Maharashtra’s climate-health programme hit as ARI data goes unreported

ByVicky Pathare
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 03:28 am IST

The National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) has taken a backstep in Maharashtra with several medical colleges failing to share health data with the state government. The data is crucial to understand changing disease patterns, identify early signs of outbreaks and plan timely public health interventions, said officials on Monday.

Under the NPCCHH, the state public health department has appointed officers and civil surgeons as nodal officers for all districts and identified 17 hospitals (medical colleges and district hospitals) as sentinel medical centres for acute respiratory illnesses surveillance in 15 cities. However, since June 2025, five medical colleges — Pune, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Akola — have not shared data. While Kolhapur and Akola shared ARI case details for a few months of the year, rest are yet to give details for 2025.

Nitin Renuse, head, NPCCHH programme, said, “A circular was sent a few months back to these centres to give data to be updated on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP). Will issue a fresh circular soon.”

Dr Raju Sule, state surveillance officer, Maharashtra, said, “Regular ARI monitoring helps health authorities detect early spikes in illness, identify new or changing disease patterns, and issue timely alerts before outbreaks escalate. Medical colleges cite staff shortage for failure to share details.”

According to official data, Maharashtra reported 238,780 cases of ARI with 9,144 patients hospitalised from January 2025 to November 2025.

The NPCCHH in Maharashtra faces challenges as several medical colleges have failed to share essential health data, crucial for monitoring disease patterns and preventing outbreaks. Five colleges have not reported data since June 2025, citing staff shortages. The program aims to enhance awareness of climate change impacts on health and strengthen healthcare systems.