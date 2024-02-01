Main accused in Sharad Mohol murder case arrested

Pune: The Pune city police crime branch unit has arrested Ganesh Marne, the mastermind in gangster Sharad Mohol murder case, from the Pune-Nashik Road on Wednesday. Pune city police crime branch unit has arrested Ganesh Marne, the mastermind in gangster Sharad Mohol murder case, from the Pune-Nashik Road on Wednesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, Ganesh Marne and Vitthal Shelar, already in police custody, had hatched the plan to kill the gangster.

Three teams led by inspector Ajay Waghmare tracked the movement of Marne before nabbing him and his two associates travelling in a cab.

While Marne had applied for an anticipatory bail through his advocate last week, the court denied his plea citing the gravity of the case.

Pune city police had invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Shelar, Marne and 16 of his gang members. Over 15 persons have been apprehended in the case.

On January 5, Mohol was shot dead on his marriage anniversary day by Munna Polekar and two others near his house at Sutardara in Kothrud.