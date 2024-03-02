Major fire breaks out in Gangadham soc, 5 people rescued

A massive fire broke out in a seventh-floor apartment of Gangadham Phase II building in the city’s Market Yard area early Saturday morning, and five members of a family were rescued by the fire brigade, officials said. The rescued residents have been identified as Mahesh Babulal Oswal (41), Bhakti Mahesh Oswal (41), Usha Babulal Oswal (61), Ahana Mahesh Oswal (9) and Aarav Mahesh Oswal (5). The incident caused significant damage to the entire flat and burnt all necessary furniture. (HT PHOTO)

According to officials, the fire brigade received a distress call at around 1:45 am on Saturday. To douse the fire, three fire engines and one water tanker were deployed from Gangadham, Kondhwa Khurd, and the fire brigade headquarters.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Upon arrival, the firefighters faced a challenging situation with a flat on the seventh floor ablaze (G5 building) and emitting thick smoke into the night sky.

The firefighters soon initiated efforts to extinguish the fire using water pipes. However, during this time, they noticed that five individuals, including an elderly woman, a couple, and their two young children, were trapped in the balcony.

A team of firefighters along with necessary equipment rushed into the balcony area and rescued all of them. Officials said that it took almost 30 minutes to douse the fire completely.

The initial investigation suggests that the fire originated from a lamp (Diya) in the flat but the exact reason behind the fire is to be ascertained only after a detailed investigation. The incident caused significant damage to the entire flat and burnt all necessary furniture.

Fortunately, there were no casualties reported, and all residents were evacuated safely with no injuries.

The timely arrival of the firefighting team prevented the fire from spreading further, averting a major disaster. The incident also brought to light the non-operational status of the building’s permanent fire extinguisher at the time of the fire, raising concerns about the building’s safety measures.