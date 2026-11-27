A 21-year-old man and his 12-year-old nephew drowned while swimming in a farm pond in Moshi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, on Tuesday evening, police said on Thursday. An accidental death report has been registered and further investigation is underway. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) more

The incident took place between 6:45 pm and 7 pm on November 25 near Tulsi Ratna Society in Bankar Vasti, where the victims lived.

“The deceased were identified as Siddhant Uttam Lagade and his nephew Ritesh Ramesh Takpere. They had gone to swim in the farm pond when they allegedly drowned,” said a senior police officer. “Both were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.”

An accidental death report has been registered and further investigation is underway.