Man molests shop owner in Bhosari, held

PUNE The accused threatened the victim to maintain a physical relationship with him if she intended to run the shop in the area. When the victim cried for help, neighbouring people gathered, and the accused fled from the spot. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A man sexually harassed the owner of the women’s wear shop in Bhosari, said the police on Friday. In this regard, the accused, Subhash Shishirrao Shinde, a resident of Moshi, was arrested on Thursday.

According to authorities, the incident happened on July 26 at around 10:30 am at the shop owned by her and at 6:00 pm in front of the victim’s residence.

As per the complaint filed by the victim, on 26 July, the accused entered her shop and molested her. Later, he threatened the victim to maintain a physical relationship with him if she intended to run the shop in the area. When the victim cried for help, neighbouring people gathered, and the accused fled from the spot.

The same day, Shinde abused the victim’s husband and threatened to kill them both.

Immediately after the victim approached Bhosari police station, a case was registered under sections IPC sections 354, 354(a), 354(d), 504, and 506, and further investigation is going on.