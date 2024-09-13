Man booked for fracturing finger of resident for washing car at parking
ByNadeem Inamdar
Sep 13, 2024 07:14 AM IST
Airport Police have booked member of housing society for attacking another resident over washing of vehicle on the building premises
Pune: The Airport Police have booked a member of housing society for attacking another resident over washing of vehicle on the building premises. The victim identified as Tanmay Viren Bhargav, 31, of Shree Ganesh Apartments in Lohegaon in his FIR stated that the accused Amol Deore, 35, objected to his washing of car at the parking area citing it was dirtying the area. Bhargav replied that Deore also washed his vehicle which too caused the same issue. An argument ensued and Deore attacked the complainant, who fractured his little finger while trying to protect himself from the blow. The accused also abused and assaulted him.
The complaint of the incident that took place on September 1 was lodged on September 11. The police have invoked Sections 117 (2), 115 (2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused. No arrest has been made yet.
