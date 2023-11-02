News / Cities / Pune News / Man booked under MPDA Act

Man booked under MPDA Act

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 02, 2023 08:09 PM IST

According to the Pune police, Balkawade has been accused of crimes related to molestation, attempted murder and rioting

Pune police commissioner Retesh Kumaarr has ordered criminal proceedings under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act, 1981 (MPDA) against goon Narendra alias Chhotya Balkawade for spreading terror and fear amongst residents living under the Alankar Police Station area.

Balkawade is the 53rd person to be booked under the Act since Pune police commissioner Retesh Kumaarr took over as the police chief. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Balkawade is the 53rd person to be booked under the Act since Kumaarr took over as the police chief.

According to the police, Balkawade has been accused of crimes related to molestation, attempted murder and rioting. Inspector AT Khobare said that the accused has six criminal offences lodged against him at different police stations.

