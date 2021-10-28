Man cheated of 60k for bricks guised as Apple products; two arrested

PUNE: Two men were arrested for cheating a 38-year-old man in Pune by selling bricks guised as products they had bought and accepted ₹60,000 for it.

The two arrested were identified as Allauddin Alimuddin Malik (45) and Mohammad Ikram Malik (42) both residents of different localities in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The arrested men went to a pizza chain restaurant in Kharadi on October 15 and approached a man with an offer to sell him three Apple products - laptop, phone and watch.

The men told the complainant that they had managed to get the products at a subsidised rate at the auction by the customs department.

The men showed the products and cash memos for their auction bid to the complainant. The men quoted ₹60,000 for all three products which would cost over ₹2.5 lakh if bought at a legitimate store.

However, when the men handed over the bag, they exchanged it with the one that had bricks and a pouch with a glass instead of the laptop, phone, and watch.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chandannagar police station. Assistant inspector Gajanan Pawar of Chandannagar police station is investigating the case.