News / Cities / Pune News / Man dies by suicide after murdering bro-in-law

Man dies by suicide after murdering bro-in-law

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Sep 12, 2023 11:41 PM IST

According to the Chatuhshringi police, Kajale runs a mess from a paying guest accommodation in Baner and was unhappy over Sadekar’s behaviour towards his sister

PUNE: A 40-year-old man, Hemant Kajale, on Tuesday committed suicide in flat number 201 of Shri Samruddhi Housing Society, Baner, after killing his brother-in-law, Dhananjay Sadekar, 38, an auto-rickshaw driver, over a family dispute, the police said. The incident occurred Tuesday morning even as the police came to know about it at around 12 pm.

On Tuesday, Kajale visited his parents in Pune city as his wife was unwell, and found himself and Sadekar alone in the family. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
On Tuesday, Kajale visited his parents in Pune city as his wife was unwell, and found himself and Sadekar alone in the family. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the Chatuhshringi police, Kajale runs a mess from a paying guest accommodation in Baner and was unhappy over Sadekar’s behaviour towards his sister. On Tuesday, Kajale visited his parents in Pune city as his wife was unwell, and found himself and Sadekar alone in the family. The police suspect a heated exchange to have taken place between the two, which ended with Kajale murdering Sadekar. However, the police will come to know the exact reason for the murder only after a detailed investigation. According to the police, Kajale hit Sadekar on the head with an iron rod and later hung himself in the flat.

Balaji Pandhare, senior police inspector at Chaturshrungi police station, said, that as per preliminary investigations, Kajale was unhappy with the way Sadekar treated his sister and this might have led to the altercation that ended with Kajale killing Sadekar in the heat of the moment. Pandhare said that after murdering Sadekar, Kajale called his sister and informed her about the incident and that he was going to commit suicide.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the dead bodies for a post-mortem. According to the police, the family relatives were in no mood to share further information with the police but their statement would be important in the case. A murder and a case of suicidal death have been registered at the Chaturshrungi police station on Tuesday, and further investigation is underway.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out