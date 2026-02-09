Man duped of ₹11.61 lakh on pretext of PCMC tree plantation tender

A man was allegedly cheated of ₹11.61 lakh by an individual who promised to help him secure a tree plantation tender of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), police said on Sunday. A case has been filed at Bhosari police station on February 7 under sections 318(2)(4), 336(2)(3), 340(1) of the BNS, and further investigation is underway. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported between April and September 2024 at various places, including the complainant’s residence in Bhosari.

According to the complaint, the accused Abhijit Gaikwad approached the complainant Sandesh Land claiming he could arrange a PCMC tree plantation contract. Trusting his assurances, the complainant paid money to them on multiple occasions, both in cash and through online transactions.

Police said the accused collected a total of ₹17.49 lakh from the complainant. However, he later returned ₹5.88 lakh, while retaining the remaining amount. To gain the complainant’s confidence, the accused allegedly told him that the tender had been approved and even provided fabricated tender-related documents to make the claim appear genuine.

The complainant later realised that the documents were fake and that no such tender had been allotted by the PCMC. Despite repeated demands, the accused failed to return the remaining money, following which the man approached the police.

