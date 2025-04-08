Menu Explore
Man held for attempting to set cousin’s house on fire in Pune’s Kesnand area

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 08, 2025 07:42 AM IST

A case has been filed at Wagholi police station under sections 326(G), 324(1) of the BNS and other relevant sections

A 38-year-old man from Kesnand has been arrested for allegedly attempting to set his cousin brother’s house on fire following a personal dispute, police said.

The incident was reported on April 6 at around 3 am at the house of the victim Prashant Hargude (38) when his family was asleep. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The incident was reported on April 6 at around 3 am at the house of the victim Prashant Hargude (38) when his family was asleep.

The accused has been identified as Navnath Nandkumar Hargude (38) who was arrested on Monday.

Police claimed that accused Navnath is suspicious about the character of his wife and there were repeated disputes between the couple.

In one such conflict between husband and wife, the victim intervened and beat the accused. To settle the score, the accused threw petrol on the door of the house and tried to set the house on fire.

The victim and his family safely escaped from another door in the house.

