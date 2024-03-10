Man held for duping people on pretext of providing jobs in defence services

A history-sheeter who was trying to escape to Nepal was arrested by Pune police for duping several people to the tune of ₹8 lakh by promising jobs in defence services. Police said the accused was working as a driver at Southern Command area. He allegedly lured job aspirants and their parents from Kondhwa and adjoining areas. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Ganesh Babulal Pardeshi, a resident of NIBM Road, Kondhwa, was arrested from Salunkhe Vihar on March 8.

Pardeshi convinced the victims that he has good relations with top army officials and he can help job aspirants to get jobs.

According to police, the accused cheated job aspirants of ₹8,32,000 and issued fake joining letters.

Santosh Sonawane, senior police inspector at Kondhawa police station, said, “The accused convinced people that he had good relations with his seniors and by using it he can help them to get job.’’

Sonawane said, “We got a tip-off that Pardeshi was coming to NIBM Road to collect his luggage, accordingly we laid the trap and arrested the accused.”

Pardeshi was earlier booked in same job fraud cases, said police.

A case has been registered at Kondhawa police station under sections 406,420, 464 (a), 465,468 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).