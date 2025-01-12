Man held for illegal sale of LPG cylinders 

The Sinhgad Road police on Saturday arrested a man involved in the illegal storage and sale of LPG cylinders. Following a tip-off, the police raided the accused’s residence in Wadgaon Budruk and seized 61 LPG cylinders that were being stored without proper authorisation. The accused has been identified as Vikas Dhondappa Akale, resident of Wadgaon Budruk and originally hails from Mangalwedha in Solapur district. The accused has been identified as Vikas Dhondappa Akale, resident of Wadgaon Budruk and originally hails from Mangalwedha in Solapur district. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Acting on the complaints of LPG shortage, police came to know that the accused had illegally stored some cylinders and sold them at the black market for ₹2,000- ₹2,500.

Sachin Nikam, assistant police inspector said, “Two months ago, we arrested the accused involved in similar illegal activity, but after release, he again started doing illegal storage and sale of LPG cylinders.’’

A case has been filed at Sinhgad Road police station under BNS sections 287,288,3(5) and sections 3,7 of the Essential Commodity Act.