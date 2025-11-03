Man held for impersonating IPS officer

The Bund Garden police arrested a man for allegedly impersonating an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer to defraud people. The incident was reported on October 31. Accordingly, they visited the income tax, DCP Lakshar, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Pune city police commissionerate offices. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Sagar Waghmode, a resident of Nerul in Navi Mumbai, who had been introducing himself as an IPS officer to gain access to senior officials.

As per the complaint filed by Bhavik Shah, 37, a resident of Ghorpadi Peth, who runs an event management business, he was in contact with Waghmode for the last 3-4 years. On the day of the incident, they met at Swargate Metro station, from where Waghmode promised to introduce him to top police and income tax officials for the benefit of his business.

During his visit to the Pune city police commissionerate office, he pretended to be a batchmate of a senior police officer, but the police discovered that Waghmode was not an IPS officer and had no connection with the police department. He was immediately detained and taken into custody by the Bund Garden Police for investigation.

Santosh Pandhare, senior police inspector at Bund Garden police station, said, “During investigation, it was found that the accused was booked in a similar case reported against him at Uttarakhand.”

Police also recovered his photographs taken in front of the UPSC office located in Delhi.

Police are now probing how long he had been impersonating an officer and whether he had deceived or influenced anyone using his fake identity. Officials have also seized documents or items he may have used to support his false claim.

A case has been registered against Waghmode under sections 204, 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).