Man held in Pimpri-Chinchwad for stealing gold chains

Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly stealing valuables of women during Diwali shopping in Pimpri-Chinchwad city. Police have recovered two gold chains stolen in two different crimes and investigation regarding his involvement in such cases is underway. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Rohit Dashrath Gavade, a resident of Chikhali, who hails from the Indapur area of the Pune district.

Police said, that on November 7, a case of gold chain snatching was reported in the Chikhali area. A 24-year-old woman who had gone for Diwali shopping was robbed of a gold chain.

In another similar incident, on October 26, the accused snatched the gold chain of another woman from the same locality.

Considering the back-to-back incidents, police were instructed to trap the accused. During the investigation, police collected CCTV footage in the locality to ascertain the identity of the accused.

On Saturday, while patrolling, police found a man with suspicious activity, after which they intercepted him. During interrogation, it was found that he was involved in many theft cases.

Police officials from Chikhali police station said, “ The accused used to target women who were busy in Diwali shopping.”

Police have recovered two gold chains stolen in two different crimes and investigation regarding his involvement in such cases is underway.

