 Man posing as cop dupes 59-year-old of ₹82 lakh - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man posing as cop dupes 59-year-old of 82 lakh

ByHT Correspondent
May 11, 2024 07:42 AM IST

59-year-old individual fell victim to fraud orchestrated by a man impersonating as police officer and lost ₹82 lakh

PUNE In yet another fraud case, a 59-year-old individual fell victim to fraud orchestrated by a man impersonating as police officer and lost 82 lakh.

59-year-old individual fell victim to fraud orchestrated by a man impersonating as police officer and lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>82 lakh. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
59-year-old individual fell victim to fraud orchestrated by a man impersonating as police officer and lost 82 lakh. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident occurred between November 2023 and December 2023 at Pratik Nagar Housing Society in Yerawada.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

As per the complaint filed by Tanmay Basu (59), who works at a senior level in a multinational company, he received call from an unknown number pretending that he is from telecom operating company and informed him, that his number was misused by fraudsters.

Later, he also received a call from a man named Sandeep Rao who pretended to be a police officer from Mumbai police department and informed him that his bank account was misused for money laundering case which was investigated by him.

The imposter threatened the victim that he had an arrest warrant against him and if he wants to avoid police action, he needs to pay him.

To avoid further police action, the victim transferred money in a bank account number provided by the imposter and lost 82,28,000

A case has been filed at Yerawada police station under sections of 419,420,170 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of IT Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Man posing as cop dupes 59-year-old of 82 lakh

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On