Man posing as cop dupes 59-year-old of 82 lakh

PUNE In yet another fraud case, a 59-year-old individual fell victim to fraud orchestrated by a man impersonating as police officer and lost ₹82 lakh.

The incident occurred between November 2023 and December 2023 at Pratik Nagar Housing Society in Yerawada.

As per the complaint filed by Tanmay Basu (59), who works at a senior level in a multinational company, he received call from an unknown number pretending that he is from telecom operating company and informed him, that his number was misused by fraudsters.

Later, he also received a call from a man named Sandeep Rao who pretended to be a police officer from Mumbai police department and informed him that his bank account was misused for money laundering case which was investigated by him.

The imposter threatened the victim that he had an arrest warrant against him and if he wants to avoid police action, he needs to pay him.

To avoid further police action, the victim transferred money in a bank account number provided by the imposter and lost ₹82,28,000

A case has been filed at Yerawada police station under sections of 419,420,170 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of IT Act.