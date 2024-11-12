Man, sister-in-law arrested for jewellery theft

The Cantonment police have arrested a man and his sister-in-law for stealing gold jewellery worth ₹95,000 from a store in Camp on the pretext of shopping. The stolen jewellery was recovered from the duo. The Cantonment police have arrested a man and his sister-in-law for stealing gold jewellery worth ₹ 95,000 from a store in Camp on the pretext of shopping. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Shekhar Hemraj Wani and Shivani Dilip Salunkhe of Keshavnagar in Manjari, Hadapsar. The duo hails from Solapur.

Girish Dighavkar, senior inspector, Cantonment police, said, “The duo was earlier booked in similar cases by police stations in Pune city, Thane, Mumbai, Satara, and Sindhudurg. The duo entered the jewellery store posing as customers and stole small jewellery articles like earrings and finger rings by distracting the shopkeeper on October 31. Following a complaint, we analysed CCTV camera footages and tracked the duo, who had fled the shop on two-wheeler, from Mundhwa. While they were not present in their house, we laid a trap and nabbed them later from the area.”