Saturday, Sep 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Man, son drown during Ganesh immersion

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 14, 2024 08:38 AM IST

The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Dhondu Shirke and his son Aditya Shirke of Bedse village in Maval taluka. The duo was into dairy business

A 45-year-old man and his son drowned in a quarry at Kadadhe village in Maval taluka of Pune district during Ganpati immersion on Thursday evening, said police.

According to the police, the man tried to save his son from drowning during immersion before both went under water. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to the police, the man tried to save his son from drowning during immersion before both went under water. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Dhondu Shirke and his son Aditya Shirke of Bedse village in Maval taluka. The duo was into dairy business.

According to the police, the man tried to save his son from drowning during immersion before both went under water.

Rescue teams of police, fire brigade and local trekking groups recovered the bodies.

Kamshet Police Station filed an accidental death case report and sent the bodies for autopsy.

Saturday, September 14, 2024
