Man’s torso recovered from quarry, police launch investigation

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Thursday recovered a man’s torso from a quarry under suspicious circumstances, prompting an immediate response from the Dighi police who have launched a full-scale investigation into the finding. According to the police, local residents near the Khadi Machine quarry at Moshi in Haveli stumbled upon the torso after which they reported the same to the authorities. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported between 8 pm on March 29 and 4 pm on April 2. According to the police, local residents near the Khadi Machine quarry at Moshi in Haveli stumbled upon the torso after which they reported the same to the authorities. The police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area as forensic experts and crime scene investigators examined the site.

After analysing the clothes, documents and mobile phone, the deceased was identified as Siddharam Prabhu Dhale, 45, a resident of Gavhane Vasti in Haveli. The deceased was working as a JCB machine driver at the Khadi Machine quarry. The police suspect that parts of the deceased’s hands may have been eaten up by wild animals.

The police investigation revealed that Dhale had gone missing from Bhosari since March 29 following which his wife lodged a police complaint at Bhosari police station on March 31. The torso has been sent to the hospital for a post-mortem to determine the cause and time of death.

According to the police, the deceased was present near the quarry in an inebriated state. The police suspect that he might have been attacked by wild animals however all angles related to the case are being investigated. A case has been filed at Dighi police station under sections 103 (1) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway.