Maratha rally participants to take one-day halt at Kharadi

Pune: Large number of pro-quota Maratha workers arrived in the city on Tuesday evening as a part of march to Mumbai led by Manoj Jarange-Patil. Large number of pro-quota Maratha workers arrived in Pune on Tuesday evening as part of march to Mumbai led by Manoj Jarange-Patil. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT)

The workers entered the city from Ranjangaon Tuesday afternoon and the rally procession continued till evening. In Pune, traffic was disrupted as many reached home from office late due to changes introduced by the traffic police. Long queues of vehicles were seen between Koregaon Bhima and Wagholi during the first half and Wagholi to Yerawada in the second half of the day.

To stage protest in Mumbai for getting reservation to the community, Jarange-Patil started the march from Antarwai Sarati which will take a one-day halt in Pune. The march will move to Lonavla on Wednesday morning. In Pune, the quota supporters are taking halt at Kharadi.

While Jarange-Patil claimed that there is a 32-kilometre-long queue of vehicles, the police authorities estimate that around 70,000-80,000 Maratha community members are currently part of the march.

“Those who are not able to participate in the rally are coming directly to Mumbai. Once we reach Mumbai, we will return only after getting the reservation for Marathas,” he said.

He said, “Many Marathas have found the documents proving their Kunbi connection. Our demand is that the state government should issue the circular and declare that all close relatives of Kunbi should get the Kunbi caste certificate as they would automatically get eligible for reservation.”

As the rally is arriving to the city, many citizens from surrounding villages make food arrangement for the Maratha workers.

As the workers started arriving in the city from Tuesday afternoon, it brought the pressure on the city’s traffic. Police force have been deployed at the Kharadi Chandannagar area where procession participants are taking halt.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the police have arranged mobile toilets and other arrangements for rally participants.