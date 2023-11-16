Market Yard police book builder, associate for fraud

The Market Yard Police have booked two persons, including a builder, in connection with a cheating case. The builder stands accused of not taking permission of the complainant before proceeding ahead with the construction work. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, Pramod Marutrao Bendbar (53) of Katraj has lodged a complaint against his elder brother, Sanjay Marutrao Bendbar (58), for taking possession of the family flat at Ketaki Apartments, bought by their father in their mother’s name, by forging a gift deed.

When the residential complex where the flat is located was to be razed for redevelopment, the co-accused builder, identified as Abhishek Lakhichand Khivansara (58), did not take the complainant’s permission and constructed a new building at the site. The incident took place between March 23, 2017 and May 4, 2023.

According to the FIR, only the mother’s portion of the flat was handed over to Sanjay by way of a gift deed, but the forged papers showed complete ownership of the property. He later gave it to the builder for redevelopment. The builder stands accused of not taking permission of the complainant before proceeding ahead with the construction work.

The police have booked the duo under Sections 34, 406, 420, 464, 465, 468 of the Indian Penal Code.

