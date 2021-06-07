Pune’s Market Yard allows only 50% of outlets to be open

PUNE Even though the city currently falls under the level 3 category set by the state administration, i.e. areas where positivity rate is between 5% and 10%, or more than 40% of beds with oxygen are occupied; the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), which operates the city’s largest wholesale market for fruits, vegetables and foodgrain, will not alter its current rules of operation.

APMC will stick to the current rule of Market Yard at Gultekdi functioning with only 50 per cent of outlets open on any given day.

The “50 per cent” rule has been in play since the second wave of Covid-19 in Pune, began to peak in April 2021.

“Timings have been extended from 2pm to 4pm, but other restrictions at Market Yard remain the same. The decision has been taken to keep a control on crowds,” said Madhukar Garad, administrator and secretary, APMC, Market Yard, Gultekdi, Pune.

Market Yard has also been closing one access lane every day and not allowing hawkers inside the premises.

“Hawkers have been asking us for permission to stand inside Market Yard, but we are not allowing them,” added Garad.

“On Monday, 900 trucks of vegetables and fruit were delivered to Market Yard. On Saturday and Sunday, the number increases to 1,400 or 1,500 trucks,” said Garad.

In terms of dealing with hawkers on the footpath outside Market Yard, Garad said, “There is one GR from the government, according to which, we cannot dislodge any temporary shelter built on a footpath during the monsoon. So we are not conducting any anti-encroachment drive.”

20 % rise in vegetable prices

Fruit and vegetable prices have seen an increase at the wholesale market.

“With many hotels starting to function again, after the relaxation orders, there is a rise in demand for vegetables. Except for cauliflower, there is a rise in prices all other vegetables by 20 per cent. Once the regular monsoon season starts, prices are expected to fall and supply will increase,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president, Market Yard Commission Agents.