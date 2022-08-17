Mass singing of National Anthem in Pune
Many in Pune including students, government employees and corporate staff participated in singing the national anthem on Wednesday following an appeal by the state government. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had appealed to citizens to sing the national anthem at 11 am, an initiative of the state government’s ‘Swarajya Mahotsava’, two days after the celebration of the 76th Independence Day
As many as 3,500 students from different schools under Deccan Education Society (DES) participated in the national anthem singing while at the district collectorate, Pune collector Rajesh Deshmukh participated in it.
The tourism and cultural affairs secretary Saurabh Vijay on Monday issued the government resolution. According to the government resolution, participation is mandatory for government and private schools, colleges, educational institutes, university teachers and students. It is expected to sing the collective anthem from 11 am to 11.01 am. The circular had stated that special care should be taken by concerned people to avoid disrespect to the national anthem during collective singing, the resolution added.
UP to develop 20 solar cities in the next five years
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh's proposed Solar Energy Policy-2022 seeks to meet an ambitious target of producing 16,000 mw renewable power by 2026-27, among other things, and developing 20 cities comprising 10 lakh households as 'solar cities' over the next five years. Under the policy, 20 cities will be developed as 'solar cities' covering 10 lakh residential households with solar rooftop installations across the state in five years.
Bhim Army chief on way to meet Dalit boy’s family stopped by Rajasthan cops
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar was stopped at Jodhpur airport on Wednesday and barred from going to Jalore on the ground that it may create a law and order problem, police said. Deputy commissioner of police, Jodhpur, Amrita Duhan said, “We are asking him to postpone his visit to Jalore in order to maintain the law-and-order situation.” Police officers familiar with the development said that Chandra Shekhar was insisting on visiting the Dalit family.
Maharashtra sees steep Covid spike with 1,800 new cases, 6 deaths
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,800 fresh coronavirus cases, an increase of more than 900 infections reported a day ago, pushing the active case-count to 11,370. Six patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said. Of the total 1,800 new cases, more than half of them were detected in Mumbai. With these additions, the state's overall coronavirus tally rose to 80,76,165, while the death toll increased to 1,48,180.
Haryana declares Janamashtami holiday on August 19 in government offices
The Haryana government has notified that August 19 will be observed as holiday in government offices and educational institutions on account of Janamashtami festival instead of August 18.
Patra chawl case: ED searches at three premises linked to construction firm
Mumbai The Enforcement Directorate searched three locations in Mumbai on Wednesday in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Patra Chawl case, in which veteran Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was arrested on August 1. According to ED officers, searches were conducted at three premises of a real estate development firm. The agency searched the firm's head office in Vikhroli, as well as two other premises in Bhandup and Mulund.
