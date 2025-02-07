MCOCA also can be slapped against those who trouble, harass industries: CM directs police

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed the police to take stringent action, including the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), against those who harass and blackmail industries, without considering their party affiliations. NIBE Limited, which is into manufacturing critical systems for the defence sector, inaugurated its Missiles Complex and Precision Machining (Small Arms Complex) facility in Pune on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar. (HT PHOTO)

His direction came on Thursday in the wake of repeated complaints by industries about alleged harassment in various parts of Pune district.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the new Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate at Chikhali, Fadnavis said it was necessary to create a conducive environment for the industry in view of the state’s engagement with global players and flow of investment. In 2023, following a series of complaints, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police had set up an industrial grievance redressal cell to deal with extortion and harassment cases related to Mathadi, labour unions among others.

“We regularly receive complaints from industries about harassment, blackmail, and extortion. Such acts will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Whether the troublemakers belong to our party, Ajit Dada’s (Ajit Pawar’s) party, or (Eknath) Shinde saheb’s party...it does not matter,” he said.

The CM underlined that Pune metropolitan region is the growth engine of Maharashtra and is seen as a manufacturing hub with industries showing interest to invest. “If they are disturbed, it is not good for the state and the police must take strict action against the law-breakers immediately,” he said.

“If anyone is troubling the industries, take strict action akin to MCOCA. Do not settle for anything less,” the CM, who handles the home portfolio, directed the police chiefs of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Pune rural.

“As we engage with the global community, significant investments are flowing into the state. At such a crucial time, it is imperative to ensure a conducive environment, and I am confident you will uphold that,” he said.

The CM, along with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, inaugurated various development projects in Pimpri-Chinchwad, including laying the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art fire station.

In his speech, Pawar urged the police to crack down on street crimes, such as hooligans damaging vehicles.

“If necessary, slap MCOCA against such elements and parade them in public,” Pawar told the police.

Airport plan

The land acquisition formula for Purandar Airport will be announced soon, said Fadnavis in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“Purandar airport will be a reality soon. The proposal for acquiring land for the airport has been submitted to the state government and a decision on rates that is acceptable to all will be announced soon,” he said.

Foundation laid for new Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate, Pune SP office

Pune: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis laid the foundation stone for new buildings of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate and the Pune superintendent of police (SP) office on Thursday.

“After Mumbai, Pune has the largest police commissionerate. Considering the city’s expansion, rapid urbanisation in the district’s rural areas, and large-scale industrialisation in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the commissionerate was established in 2018 to maintain law and order. This year, it will move into its own building, and today, we have performed its bhoomi pujan (groundbreaking ceremony),” he said.

The new premises of the Pimpri-Chinchwad commissionerate wil come up on 3.39 acres handed over by Chikhali. Established in 2018, the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate is currently operating from a civic body-run school building.

“Pimpri-Chinchwad will have one of the most advanced police commissionerate buildings in the country, along with a state-of-the-art SP office,” the CM said.