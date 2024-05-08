 Meet 104-year-old Indirabai Bhat who has voted in every poll since 1951 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Meet 104-year-old Indirabai Bhat who has voted in every poll since 1951

ByShrinivas Deshpande
May 08, 2024 07:56 AM IST

The childlike excitement on the face of wheelchair-bound Indirabai Shivram Bhat inspired the people, including poll staff and security personnel

The voters of polling booth 134 at Miraj of Sangli district welcomed a 104-year-old woman when she arrived with her family to exercise franchise on Tuesday morning.

Accompanied by her daughter and relatives, the homemaker hailing from Miraj cast her vote for the 18th time. (HT PHOTO)
Accompanied by her daughter and relatives, the homemaker hailing from Miraj cast her vote for the 18th time. (HT PHOTO)

The childlike excitement on the face of wheelchair-bound Indirabai Shivram Bhat inspired the people, including poll staff and security personnel.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Voting is underway for the third phase of general elections at 11 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Accompanied by her daughter and relatives, the homemaker hailing from Miraj cast her vote for the 18th time.

Manisha Karmarkar, Indirabai’s daughter, said, “My mother has always cast her vote for Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and local polls since she did it for the first time in 1951 for the general elections of India.”

Indirabai is the grandmother of Marathi actor and writer Sharad Ponkshe.

After coming out from the polling booth, Indirabai said that it is the national duty to cast vote for strengthening democracy in India.

“I have been a regular voter even at this age. I request all to come forward to exercise their franchise,” she said.

“Though she has age-related issues, she was excited and have been reminding us to vote since last two-three days,” Manisha said.

Aparna Dhumal, tehsildar, said, “Such voters are the real strength of our democratic system and we should be proud of them.”

Manisha alleged that her mother’s name was missing from the list made by the district collector of 85 and above aged elderly voters who opted to vote from home. The family’s efforts to meet and request the district administration officials to include Indirabai’s name proved futile.

The inability of the authorities to provide home-voting facility did not deter Indirabai to reach the poll booth and cast vote on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Meet 104-year-old Indirabai Bhat who has voted in every poll since 1951

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On