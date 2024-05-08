Meet 104-year-old Indirabai Bhat who has voted in every poll since 1951

The voters of polling booth 134 at Miraj of Sangli district welcomed a 104-year-old woman when she arrived with her family to exercise franchise on Tuesday morning. Accompanied by her daughter and relatives, the homemaker hailing from Miraj cast her vote for the 18th time. (HT PHOTO)

The childlike excitement on the face of wheelchair-bound Indirabai Shivram Bhat inspired the people, including poll staff and security personnel.

Voting is underway for the third phase of general elections at 11 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Manisha Karmarkar, Indirabai’s daughter, said, “My mother has always cast her vote for Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and local polls since she did it for the first time in 1951 for the general elections of India.”

Indirabai is the grandmother of Marathi actor and writer Sharad Ponkshe.

After coming out from the polling booth, Indirabai said that it is the national duty to cast vote for strengthening democracy in India.

“I have been a regular voter even at this age. I request all to come forward to exercise their franchise,” she said.

“Though she has age-related issues, she was excited and have been reminding us to vote since last two-three days,” Manisha said.

Aparna Dhumal, tehsildar, said, “Such voters are the real strength of our democratic system and we should be proud of them.”

Manisha alleged that her mother’s name was missing from the list made by the district collector of 85 and above aged elderly voters who opted to vote from home. The family’s efforts to meet and request the district administration officials to include Indirabai’s name proved futile.

The inability of the authorities to provide home-voting facility did not deter Indirabai to reach the poll booth and cast vote on Tuesday.