Mega health camp in Pune on Sunday

On Sunday, the state government will organise the first-of-its-kind 'free' 'Mega Health Camp' at the Agriculture College grounds in Shivajinagar. The health camp is unique in that specialised doctors and medical experts from various parts of the country will participate in it, offering all screen tests, lab tests and treatments for various ailments; whereas patients who need advanced/long-term medical/surgical treatment/management, including patients diagnosed with serious ailments, will receive the same free-of-charge at government and private hospitals enrolled under the MPJAY scheme. Also, funds will be raised to support patients diagnosed with critical illnesses during the course of the camp, officials said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to officials, the ‘Mega Health Camp’ is an initiative spearheaded by deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, and the medical education department and rural development and Panchayat Raj are working together to organise it. In Pune, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), district health department, and government and private medical colleges will participate in the camp, officials informed.

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon, informed that a meeting was held on Wednesday at B J Medical College and another meeting on Thursday at the district collector’s office to review preparedness for the camp. Teams have been constituted for the health camp, which is likely to benefit lakhs of people.’

Dr Yempalay said, “During the camp, laboratory tests, radio diagnostic facilities and sonography tests will be provided. For the first time, super specialty services like Oncology, Neurosurgery, Gastroenterology, and Cancer among others will provide free-of-cost consulting and treatment under one roof.”

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of the PMC, said that experts from the Tata Memorial Centre, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and other renowned institutes will be present at the health camp. “As part of the health camp, for the last ten days, health teams are conducting door-to-door visits in the city and surveying non-communicable diseases. The patients diagnosed with ailments during the survey have been asked to visit the health camp to consult specialised doctors. The health officials of PMC are part of the health survey. Post the camp, the health department of the PMC will take a follow-up of the patients,” he said.

