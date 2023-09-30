Members of Ganesh mandal from Sangli booked for flouting norms

Six members of a mandal in Sangli have been booked for allegedly participating in Ganesh immersion procession without taking proper permission, said police. Six mandal members booked under sections 188,209,289 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The members belong to Trimurti Ganesh mandal in Dudhari village, Walwa tehsil in Sangli district.

Sanjay Harugde, police inspector at Islampur police station, said, “We have booked six mandal members under sections 188,209,289 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.’’

On Monday night, Pravin Yashwant Shirtode, 35, a resident of Dudhari village died due to heart attack after he was allegedly exposed to high sound during immersion procession in the village.

However, police refuted all allegations and said he was a heart patient and died due to heart attack.

“The cases are not related,” said police.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!