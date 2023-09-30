Members of Ganesh mandal from Sangli booked for flouting norms
Six members of a mandal in Sangli have been booked for participating in a Ganesh immersion procession without permission; a resident died from a heart attack during the procession.
Six members of a mandal in Sangli have been booked for allegedly participating in Ganesh immersion procession without taking proper permission, said police.
The members belong to Trimurti Ganesh mandal in Dudhari village, Walwa tehsil in Sangli district.
Sanjay Harugde, police inspector at Islampur police station, said, “We have booked six mandal members under sections 188,209,289 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.’’
On Monday night, Pravin Yashwant Shirtode, 35, a resident of Dudhari village died due to heart attack after he was allegedly exposed to high sound during immersion procession in the village.
However, police refuted all allegations and said he was a heart patient and died due to heart attack.
“The cases are not related,” said police.
