Metro service to Swargate likely to start before Ganeshotsav

The Pune Metro service up to Swargate is expected to start before Ganeshotsav. Work on the underground metro line from District Court to Swargate is complete, and the inspection by the commissioner of metro railway safety (CMRS) will begin on Friday, August 30, 2024. A trial was conducted on this route in February. Between the District Court and Budhwar Peth stations, the route passes under the Mutha river bed making it the first time in the city’s history that a metro line is running beneath a riverbed. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As the code of conduct for the state assembly elections is expected to be enforced in September, the Maha-Metro plans to start the metro service on the District Court to Swargate route before Ganeshotsav. However, the metro service will start depending on when the CMRS completes the inspection and issues the clearance certificate.

The District Court to Swargate metro route has three stations namely Budhwar Peth, Mandai and Swargate, covering a distance of 3.64 km. A trial was conducted on this route in February. Between the District Court and Budhwar Peth stations, the route passes under the Mutha river bed making it the first time in the city’s history that a metro line is running beneath a riverbed.

Atul Gadgil, director, Maha-Metro, said that the District Court to Swargate metro line is complete. “We are trying to start the service before Ganeshotsav and the CMRS will inspect the line starting Friday. Once the inspection is complete, the line will be open for passenger services as planned.”

After the CMRS issues the clearance certificate, the Maha-Metro will send the proposal to the state government to start services on this route. Hence, passenger services are likely to begin in September as the election code of conduct might be implemented by the end of August which could delay services.

Blessing for Peth area devotees

The Peth area of the city has a revered Ganesha and many devotees seek this Ganesha’s blessings. If District Court to Swargate metro services begin, it will be a blessing for devotees. As the Peth area is almost always crowded, travelling there by vehicle is difficult. The metro will help the devotees reach this area more easily.