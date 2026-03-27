MIDC seeks forest clearance for 38.5 hectares for Purandar airport

Pune: The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has submitted a proposal seeking forest clearance for the upcoming Purandar International Airport near Pune. The development was shared by BJP MLA Mahesh Landge in a post on X on Thursday. MIDC has submitted proposal seeking forest clearance for the upcoming Purandar International Airport near Pune, shared BJP MLA Mahesh Landge in post on X. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to forest officials, the proposal has been uploaded on the central government’s online portal for diversion of around 38.5 hectares classified under the grassland ecosystem. “The proposal has been submitted for conversion of approximately 38.5 hectares of land that falls under the grassland category,” said Sagar Dhole, range forest officer, Pune forest department. “The proposal has been sent through the online system and an appropriate decision will be taken after careful consideration,” he said.

The move marks another step forward for the proposed airport project, which has gained momentum in recent months after receiving key policy-level approvals from the state government. The airport is being developed as a greenfield project in Purandar taluka and is expected to play a critical role in addressing Pune’s growing aviation needs.

Currently, the city relies on Pune airport, which operates as a civil enclave within an Indian Air Force base, limiting its expansion and operational capacity. The proposed airport is expected to ease congestion, handle rising passenger and cargo traffic, and provide improved domestic and international connectivity.

Beyond aviation, the project is also seen as a major economic driver. It is expected to attract investment, support industries such as IT, manufacturing and exports, and spur infrastructure development in the relatively underdeveloped Purandar region. Authorities have also been working on land acquisition across multiple villages, with the process currently being expedited.

With plans for modern infrastructure and future expansion, the Purandar airport is envisioned as a key logistics and connectivity hub for western Maharashtra, while also contributing to regional development and employment generation.