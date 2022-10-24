Minimum temperature drops by 8°C in Pune

Residents in Pune have started feeling the winter chills as the minimum temperature dropped to 14.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, a drop from 22 degrees Celsius during the weekend.

The metrological department said, Pune city has witnessed a drop of eight degrees Celsius in minimum temperature in the last three days.

The weather department attributed the drop in temperature to change in the weather.

On Monday, the India Metrological Department’s (IMD’s) Shivajinagar observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 14.4 degrees Celsius while it had reported 22.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

On Sunday, Shivajinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather in Pune over the past week has been dry and muggy through the day, but nights have been cooler due to the delayed withdrawal of monsoon.

“Dry air has started blowing over the city and the minimum temperature has witnessed a drop in the last three to four days. From around 22 degrees Celsius, it dropped to around 14.4 degrees Celsius by Monday, ” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting division at IMD, Pune.

Kashyapi further said the same kind of weather will prevail during the next week because of clear sky. “There will be a marginal rise in day temperature but because of clear sky longwave radiation will escape.”

While speaking about the next three to four days, Kashyapi said, “There is a change in the formation of smog layer at isolated pockets so the minimum temperature will not drop as expected.”

According to IMD’s weather forecast for the city, minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to stay around 15 degrees and 31 degrees Celsius respectively.

Despite the dip in temperature, however, pollution levels in the city have improved thanks to stronger than usual winds, up to 16kmph in some places.

On Monday, Pune’s AQI was 81 (satisfactory). System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) forecasted 117 (moderate) AQI on Tuesday for Pune city.

On Monday, the lowest minimum temperature 12.2 degrees Celsius in Maharashtra was reported at Mahabaleshwar in Satara district.

Winter chills

Date ==Minimum temperature

October 24== 14.4°C

October 23== 15.8°C

October 22==22.4°C

October 21==21.9°C

October 20==21.8°C

October 19==21.0°C

October 18== 19.7°C

(Source: IMD)

Doctors fear rise in viral infections

According to city doctors, the huge gap between day and night temperatures can cause viral infections.

Dr Meenakshi Deshpande, president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Pune chapter, said, “The huge difference between the day and night time temperatures have led to a surge in infections such as cold and cough, throat infection, tonsils, respiratory tract infection and others.’’

Deshpande further advised to avoid exposure to morning cold, and take proper precautions while stepping out for an early morning walk.