Minor among four apprehended for robbery

A minor boy was among four people apprehended for robbing a couple in their house in Aundh road area of Pune in the small hours of Sunday.

Along with the minor, the three other arrested were identified as Anuj Pravin Gaikwad (19), Tejas alias Balma Gaikwad, and Ravindra Babaji Bavdhane (20), all residents of Veer Bhagatsingh Vasti in Padyalvasti area along Aundh road.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Shokawat Bhosale (29), a resident of the same area where the accused live.

The incident happened around 12:30am on Sunday when the complainant was in the house with his wife.

He saw the four accused kicking and damaging the headlight of his motorbike parked near his house. The complainant and his wife ran out of the house and started chasing the accused.

As the couple was chasing behind the accused, the minor boy entered the house which was left unguarded and tore open the woman’s purse. The teenager fled with ₹10,000 cash which was in the bag, according to the complaint.

A case under Sections 380 (robbery), 427, 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered in Khadki police station.