Minor detained with firearm

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 18, 2025 06:56 AM IST

The city police have detained a minor in possession of a pistol and live rounds near Nagzari Nullah in Daruwala pool area on Sunday, said officials.

Police have launched an investigation to determine how the minor obtained the firearm and whether there are any connections to organised crime or illegal arms networks. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the police, acting on a tip-off, a team intercepted the minor and recovered a countrymade pistol with magazine worth 50,000, along with two live rounds worth 1,000.

Police have launched an investigation to determine how the minor obtained the firearm and whether there are any connections to organised crime or illegal arms networks.

Samarth Police Station has filed at case under Section 3(25) of the Arms Act and Sections 37(1) (3), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

