Missing boy found murdered in Pune; three minors arrested
PUNE The Pune police on Tuesday said that personal enmity led to the murder of a 15-year-old boy, whose body was recovered near Avishkar Society Borhadewadi Moshi on Tuesday, a day after he went missing.
As per the complaint filed by the boy’s mother, Minakshi Satish Bansode resident of Bankar vasti, her 15-year-old son was missing on Monday evening and a case of kidnapping was registered against the unidentified accused at Bhosari MIDC police station.
Assistant police Inspector SS Panchal said that, during investigation it was found that, a group of six minors including the missing minor gathered near Avishkar Society in Moshi for a party. They had heated arguments which led to murder of one of them. All of them fled the spot after the incident.
Panchal further stated that the police have arrested three minors on the charges of murder. He said that during the questioning, they confessed to the murder and led to recovery of the body. After postmortem, the body was handed over to the family.
“We are waiting for the final postmortem report to come to a conclusion on the cause of death,” Panchal said.
Bhosari MIDC police have booked all accused minors under sections of 363 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and search of remaining accused is underway, said police officials from Bhosari MIDC police station.
-
Prepare development plan for Lucknow on lines of Metropolitan Board: CM
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instructed officials to prepare a development plan for Lucknow on the lines of Metropolitan Board and increase jurisdiction of Lucknow Development Authority. Adityanath also instructed officials to start work on green corridor project in the next two months. “At present, more than 45 lakh population comes within the jurisdiction of the development authority,” said the CM. He instructed officials to appoint town planner in every development authority.
-
Six injured as miscreants hurl crude bombs, open fire in U.P.’s Prayagraj
At least six people were injured when some bike-borne miscreants allegedly hurled crude bombs and opened fire on former general secretary of Allahabad University Students' Union Nirbhay Kumar Dwivedi andDwivedi'ss aides near Bade Hanuman Temple at Bandhwa late on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. Senior superintendent of police Shailesh Kumar Pandey and superintendent of police, city, Dinesh Kumar Singh also reached the spot and got the injured admitted to the hospital.
-
Complaints prompt PMC to invite another bid for cat sterilisation
After two failed attempts, Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to once again float a fresh tender for cat sterilisation project after the last year's plan did not take off due to the Covid situation. PMC's move comes after a series of complaints from residents about increased population of stray cats which, according to many, are a “menace”. According to officials, PMC would pay the agency Rs1,000 for each sterilisation.
-
Speaker starts disqualification process against 14 Sena MLAs
Mumbai A day after the Eknath Shinde-led faction and the BJP government won a clear majority in the floor test, Speaker Rahul Narwekar has started the disqualification process of 14 Shiv Sena MLAs for voting against the whip issued by the Shinde-led faction. Of the 55, 40 MLAs have sided with chief minister Ekanth Shinde.
-
‘Bundelkhand e-way to become pathway for development’
Lucknow: Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said on Tuesday that the Bundelkhand Expressway had been constructed eight months ahead of its schedule. The expressway would become a pathway for development of the backward areas of Bundelkhand, neglected by the previous governments. On Tuesday, Nandi inspected the preparations for the inauguration of the Bundelkhand expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 12 in Jalaun district.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics