MLA Patil requests 150 crore from deputy CM to ease Kothrud traffic

Kothrud MLA Chandrakant Patil met deputy chief Minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar at Mantralaya on Wednesday and requested ₹150 crore to complete the missing links in Kothrud’s road network to facilitate traffic flow. Kothrud MLA Chandrakant Patil met deputy chief Minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar at Mantralaya on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

As per the PMC road department officials, there are more than 50 missing links located in Kothrud constituency, including Kothrud, Baner, Pashan, Sutarwadi, Warje and Karve Road areas.

Patil had earlier said that Kothrud constituency needs ₹325 crore for road development with ₹150 crore to be released by the state government.

Nikhil Mijar, PMC traffic planner, said, “We need to develop 12 missing road links on priority.”

In May 2024, PMC’s road department had submitted a ₹404-crore proposal to the state government for completing missing road links.