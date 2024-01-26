MLSI raises concerns about GOI guidelines

The Medico-Legal Society of India (MLSI) has raised their concern over the recent guidelines issued by the Government of India for the admission and discharge of patients in the Intensive care units (ICU). On Thursday, the MLSI wrote to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi stating the guidelines for admission and discharge of patients to ICU are in contravention to the past Supreme Court judgment and are unacceptable and illegal, the doctors claimed. As per the MLSI, doctors, any patient, his relative, or any individual doctor can decide not to be admitted to the ICU or stop treatment in the ICU, without the formation of any medical committee or reporting to any authority. (HT PHOTO)

The MLSI further claimed that the guidelines released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on December 23, 2023, have created a wrong impression in the minds of citizens of India that doctors are unnecessarily admitting patients to ICU and hereby patients and their relatives are losing faith in the doctors.

As per these latest guidelines, patients who are critically ill should not be admitted to an ICU without the consent of patients or next of kin. The guidelines also mentioned that the specialist in ICU should also have specific qualifications. The criteria for admitting a patient to the ICU should be based on organ failure and the need for organ support or in anticipation of deterioration in the medical condition amongst others, the guidelines stated.

Dr Rajeev Joshi, founder of MLSI said, “We have requested the government to allow us to discuss these issues with the concerned officials of the MoHFW so that appropriate guidelines for helping patients and doctors are framed. In past judgments of the Supreme Court issued in January 2023, the patient can be admitted to ICU if requested by the treating doctor after the necessary opinion of the panel of doctors.”

As per the MLSI, doctors, any patient, his relative, or any individual doctor can decide not to be admitted to the ICU or stop treatment in the ICU, without the formation of any medical committee or reporting to any authority.