Monday, Mar 31, 2025
New Delhi
Mohol plans to reconstruct Sambhaji Maharaj memorial at Deccan through his MPLAD fund

BySiddharth Gadkari
Mar 31, 2025 06:36 AM IST

In October 2024, the PMC approved a long-pending demand to install a canopy (meghdambari) over the statue. A tender of ₹47.27 lakh was sanctioned in the October standing committee meeting

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) from Pune and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol has announced a re-development plan for the Sambhaji Maharaj memorial at Deccan using MP funds. His proposal coincides with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s plans to renovate the area around the statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The statue is a significant site where various political parties and organizations gather to pay tribute. (HT)
In October 2024, the PMC approved a long-pending demand to install a canopy (meghdambari) over the statue. A tender of 47.27 lakh was sanctioned in the October standing committee meeting. The surrounding area, including the Garware subway, will also be beautified, as per the PMC proposal.

Mohol, however, shared a video on ‘X’ on Saturday about the renovation plans.

“The reconstruction of the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj statue memorial in Deccan will be done using MP funds…,” Mohol stated. “This memorial, which will have state-of-the-art facilities and is a symbol of glorious history, will continue to inspire many generations to come,” he stated.

The statue is a significant site where various political parties and organizations gather to pay tribute. Many groups, including the Vishwa Hindu Maratha Sangh, had been demanding a canopy and beautification of the area.

After multiple follow-ups, Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale, along with senior engineers, had earlier inspected the site. The PMC’s building department then prepared a detailed proposal.

As per the plan by the civic body, a quadrangle will be built around the statue, and a polyester resin canopy will be installed. A new square will be created for visitors to stand and pay their respects. Steps will also be built for better access, and the area will undergo beautification.

Virendra Kelkar, executive engineer, said, “The PMC will discuss the plan with MP Mohol and finalize the details. The renovation work will be completed as planned.”

Civic activist Vijay Kumbhar however criticised the proposal by Mohol. He said that “MP funds should be used for development projects.”

He clarified that while everyone respects Sambhaji Maharaj, the PMC has already allocated funds for the statue’s renovation. “The public funds should be spent on essential infrastructure rather than beautification or renovation work,” said Kumbhar.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 31, 2025
